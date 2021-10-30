Left Menu

Chances of COP26 success about 6/10, UK PM Johnson says

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 30-10-2021 15:31 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 15:31 IST
Chances of COP26 success about 6/10, UK PM Johnson says
  • Country:
  • Italy

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday he estimated the chances of a successful outcome to the United Nations COP26 climate change summit at about six out of 10. Britain hopes the summit in Glasgow, which begins on Oct. 31, will adopt plans to help move closer to the target of limiting the rise in the average global temperature to 1.5 degree Celsius above pre-industrial levels and to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Asked if he still rated chances of success in Glasgow as six out of 10 as he did in September, Johnson told BBC TV: "I’d say they’re about the same." "What we need to do is to ensure that at the COP summit next week the world leaders come together and make the commitments that are necessary," he said in Rome where he is attending a meeting of leaders of the group of 20 major economies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

 United States
2
New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

 United States
3
Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; Romantic encounters between Cuban zoo animals surge during quarantine quiet

Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; R...

 Global
4
Amit Shah launches 'Mera Parivaar-BJP Parivaar' membership drive in Lucknow

Amit Shah launches 'Mera Parivaar-BJP Parivaar' membership drive in Lucknow

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021