Odd News Roundup: Romantic encounters between Cuban zoo animals surge during quarantine quiet

Reuters | Updated: 30-10-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 18:31 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Zookeepers at Cuba's National Zoo say several species of exotic and endangered animals took advantage of the peace and quiet brought on by the coronavirus pandemic for romantic encounters that resulted in a bumper crop of baby animals. The newborns include leopards, Bengal tigers, zebras, giraffes, antelopes, and oxen, a rarity officials attribute to the many months the zoo was closed during the pandemic, said zoo veterinarian Rachel Ortiz.

