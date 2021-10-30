Centre's public outreach programme in J-K meant to assess ground situation: Union minister

Union Minister B L Verma on Saturday said the Centre's public outreach programme in Jammu and Kashmir was meant to assess the ground situation so that corrective measures are taken to remove the ''development deficit''. Verma, who is the Minister of State for Cooperation and Development of North Eastern Region, said the Centre is committed to promote the cooperative sector in the Union Territory. ''The purpose of the Union government's outreach is to assess the ground situation and take the feedback from the public and Panchayati Raj Institutions so that corrective measures are taken to remove development deficit,'' Verma said concluding his two-day visit to the border district of Poonch. During the visit, the minister inaugurated developmental projects, including Auxiliary Nursing and Mid-wife Training Institute at Surnkote built at an estimated cost of Rs 269.70 lakh, medical sub-center at Sehri Chowana with an estimated cost of Rs 80 lakh, 150 metre span steel footbridge at Dhara Samote costing Rs 355.72 lakh and middle school building at Moori at the estimated cost of Rs 34.36 lakhs.

''Our government is committed to promote the cooperative sector in Jammu and Kashmir and is playing a leading role in strengthening the movement to improve the Socio-economic development of the Poonch district as well,'' the minister said. Asserting that Jammu and Kashmir is striding on the new path of development, he urged Panchayati Raj Institutions, administrative machinery and other development agencies to work in cohesive manner to bring tangible results on the grounds.

Officials said various delegations and pubic representatives put forth important demands for the development of the district, including a medical college, opening of kendriya vidyalayas and improvement in road network. The Union minister assured them of positive response from the government in mitigating of all genuine grievances, the officials said.

The minister said residents have a right to basic amenities like drinking water, drainage, roads, electricity and other things, and the outreach programme provides a window to approach people directly for resolving their issues. ''The government wants every individual of Jammu and Kashmir to get benefited by different welfare schemes,'' he said.

