Yemeni official says Houthi shelling kills 3 children

There was no immediate comment from the Houthis.Yemen has been convulsed by civil war since 2014 when the Houthis captured the capital, Sanaa, and much of the countrys north, forcing the internationally recognised government to flee to the south, then to Saudi Arabia.The Saudi-led coalition entered the war in March 2015, backed by the United States, to try restore the government to power.

PTI | Sanaa | Updated: 30-10-2021 21:37 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 21:37 IST
Yemen's Houthi rebels shelled a residential neighbourhood on Saturday, killing at least three children from the same family, a government official said. It was the latest attack by the Iranian-backed Houthis to leave civilian casualties.

Moammar al-Iryani, information minister of the internationally recognised government, said the Houthis fired a shell on the Camp neighbourhood on the outskirts of the government-held city of Taiz.

He said at least six others were wounded, and posted graphic images showing wounded children.

The government-run SABA news agency reported that the Houthis fired a howitzer round that landed in the neighbourhood. There was no immediate comment from the Houthis.

Yemen has been convulsed by civil war since 2014 when the Houthis captured the capital, Sanaa, and much of the country's north, forcing the internationally recognised government to flee to the south, then to Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi-led coalition entered the war in March 2015, backed by the United States, to try restore the government to power. Despite a relentless air campaign and ground fighting, the war has fallen largely into a stalemate, and spawned the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

On Thursday, a Houthi ballistic missile struck a residential neighbourhood in the central province of Marib, killing at least 11 civilians and wounding 16 others.

