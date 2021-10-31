Reuters Science News Summary
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.
France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues
The United States and France aim to increase cooperation on space issues, which will be further discussed during U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris' upcoming visit to Paris, the two countries said in a joint statement released by the White House.
Jupiter's huge Great Red Spot storm is much deeper than expected
Data from NASA's Juno spacecraft is providing a deeper understanding of Jupiter's wondrous and violent atmosphere including its Great Red Spot, finding that this immense swirling storm extends much further down than expected. Researchers said on Thursday the Great Red Spot plunges between roughly 200 to 300 miles (350 to 500 km) below the cloud tops on Jupiter, based on microwave and gravity measurements obtained by Juno.
