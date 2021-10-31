Left Menu

Delhi govt orders examination, repair of two flyovers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2021 14:21 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 14:19 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@DelhiPwd)
The Delhi government has ordered the examination and repair of the Karampura and Gokulpuri flyovers in the city, officials said on Sunday.

The move was initiated after complaints of "bad health", including gap in expansion joints, of the flyovers, a senior official of Delhi government's Public Works Department (PWD) said.

The PWD has issued an order for the repair and testing of bearings and expansion joints of Karampura and Gokulpuri flyovers located in west and northeast Delhi respectively, according to officials privy to the development.

"Initially, a thorough examination of these two flyovers will be conducted wherein expansion joints, bearings, crash barriers and road surface will be checked. The department has sanctioned funds for the exercise. After the examination, the repair work will begin," the PWD official told PTI.

According to the notification issued by the department, executive engineer of the zone will be responsible for carrying out the examination and repair of the flyovers.

Clear instructions have been issued that there should be no compromise on quality and standard of work, the official said.

Recently, the PWD had conducted overhauling of the flyovers at Bhikaji Cama Place, Moolchand, Lajpat Nagar, and Shahdara among others.

According to the official, some gap in the expansion joints of flyovers during winters is normal due to contraction, however, if it widens too much, immediate repair should be done or else it may lead to an untoward incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

