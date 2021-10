Prince Charles sees last chance for planet

Prince Charles has urged world leaders to heed the "despairing voices" of young people who will bear the brunt of climate change.

The heir to the British throne said a United Nations climate summit that opens Sunday in Glasgow, Scotland, "literally is the last-chance saloon" for the Earth.

Charles told a Group of 20 leaders meeting in Rome that they have an "overwhelming responsibility to generations yet unborn." "It is impossible not to hear the despairing voices of young people who see you as the stewards of the planet, holding the viability of their future in your hands," he said.

Charles, a longtime champion of environmentalism, said he was "at last sensing a change in attitudes and the build-up of positive momentum" on climate change. He said governments must play a leading role, but that the private sector "holds the ultimate key to the solutions we seek." On Monday, Charles is due to welcome leaders to COP26 in Glasgow. His 95-year-old mother Queen Elizabeth II was due to attend but has been advised to rest by her doctors.

