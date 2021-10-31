Left Menu

Odisha minister falls ill, airlifted to Bhubaneswar

PTI | Phulbani | Updated: 31-10-2021 16:41 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 16:36 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@jenapratap66)
Odisha Panchayati Raj Minister Pratap Jena was on Sunday airlifted from Phulbani in Odisha's Kandhamal district to Bhubaneswar after he fell ill, an official said.

Additional district medical officer Abhay Patnaik told PTI Jena was initially treated by a team of doctors here this morning after he developed shortness of breath. The minister's blood pressure was also found to be low, Patnaik said. On the advice of the medical team, Jena was rushed to Bhubaneswar in an air ambulance at 2.30 pm for better treatment, the official said.

"The condition of Panchayati Raj Minister Pratap Jena is now stable," Chief District Medical Officer Rajeswari Patnaik said.

Jena, who is the BJD's in-charge of the Kandhamal district, was on a four-day tour of the district and was staying at the Circuit House here, about 200 km from Bhubaneswar.

