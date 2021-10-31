3 tiger cubs spotted in Ranthambore National Park

Three tiger cubs were spotted with tigress T63 in Chindwari-Lalpura area of Ranthambore, taking population of the big cat to 77 at the national park.

This is the third litter of T63, who is a daughter of T19.

The image of the tigress with the cubs was caught in camera trap at the reserve, assistant conservator of forest Sanjiv Sharma said on Sunday.

He said the reserve now has 20 tigers, 30 tigresses, and 27 sub-adults and cubs, apart from four tigers each in the adjoining Keladevi wildlife sanctuary and Dholpur forest range.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed joy over the cubs having been spotted in the park.

''It's so good to see Tigress T63 with three new cubs in Ranthambore! The tigress with cubs is a sight to behold! Always a nice feeling that wildlife is thriving in Rajasthan,'' Gehlot said in a tweet.

In 2015, the tigress gave birth to two females —T93 and T94; and two male tigers — T120 and T121 in 2018.

In Sepember this year, tigress T105 was sighted with three cubs in Tapkan-Sultanpur area in Zone-1.

