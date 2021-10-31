UN's Guterres says G20 summit did not fulfill his hopes
Reuters | Rome | Updated: 31-10-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 20:59 IST
- Country:
- Italy
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Sunday a summit of the world's top 20 economies had disappointed him, but hadn't crushed his hopes.
"I leave Rome with my hopes unfulfilled, but at least they are not buried," he wrote on Twitter.
G20 leaders earlier on Sunday agreed on a final statement that urged "meaningful and effective" action to limit global warming but offered few concrete commitments or details on how they would reach goals to limit harmful carbon emissions.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United Nations
- Antonio Guterres
- Rome
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Lebanon's judicial council will meet with Beirut blast probe judge on Tuesday - LBCI TV on Twitter
SC notice to Twitter official on UP’s plea against quashing of notice in communally sensitive case
SC issues notice on to former Twitter India head over UP govt's plea
SC seeks response from ex-Twitter India MD on UP's plea against Karnataka HC
Twitter rolls out Spaces to all users on iOS, Android