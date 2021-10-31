4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Maha's Gadchiroli
An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude was recorded in Sironcha taluka of Maharashtras Gadchiroli district on Sunday, officials said. No damage to property or loss of life was reported due to it, a district official said. A statement from the Gadchiroli district collectorate quoting the National Centre for Seismology said the earthquake occurred at the depth of 77 kms.
An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude was recorded in Sironcha taluka of Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on Sunday, officials said. No damage to property or loss of life was reported due to it, a district official said. ''The earthquake measured 4.3 on the Richter scale. It was recorded at 6.48 pm,'' he said. A statement from the Gadchiroli district collectorate quoting the National Centre for Seismology said the earthquake occurred at the depth of 77 kms. It was recorded at Jafrabad Chak village near Pranhita river close to Telangana border.
