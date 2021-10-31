Italy hikes climate finance contribution to $1.4 bln per year for the next five yea

Left Menu

Italy hikes climate finance contribution to $1.4 bln per year for the next five years

"I am glad to announce that Italy will nearly triple its financial commitment to 1.4 billion dollars per year for the next 5 years," Draghi said. The amount is considerably less than what some think tanks estimate the country's fair contribution should be to the $100 bln dollar fund that rich nations have promised to help developing ones deal with climate change.

Italy will triple its climate finance contribution to 1.4 billion dollars per year for the next five years, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Friday in its final remarks at the G20 leaders summit in Rome. "I am glad to announce that Italy will nearly triple its financial commitment to 1.4 billion dollars per year for the next 5 years," Draghi said.

The amount is considerably less than what some think tanks estimate the country's fair contribution should be to the $100 bln dollar fund that rich nations have promised to help developing ones deal with climate change. Climate think-tank ECCO estimates that Italy's fair contribution should be around $4 billion.

