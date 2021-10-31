Left Menu

Gas blast rocks central Mexican city, killing at least 1

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 31-10-2021 21:39 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Mexico

An early morning explosion, apparently caused by an illegal tap on a gas line, shook the central Mexican city of Puebla on Sunday, killing at least one person and injuring 11, according to state officials.

Puebla Governor Miguel Barbosa said an emergency call warning of a gas smell in the area allowed officials to evacuate some 2,000 people living within a kilometer (about half a mile) of the leak before the explosion.

Officials said dozens of houses were destroyed or damaged in the city of 1.7 million people.

The governor said rescue teams with dogs were searching for more possible victims, though there were no reports of missing people.

Mexico has long been plagued by thieves who tap into gas and gasoline ducts.

An illegal tap of a gasoline line caused an explosion that killed at least 128 people in the town of Tlahuelilpan, north of Mexico City, in 2019. People had gathered in a field to fill containers with gasoline leaking from the line.

