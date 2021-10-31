Italy triples climate finance commitment USD 1.4B

Premier Mario Draghi says Italy will triple its commitment to climate financing for poor countries to USD 1.4 billion a year over the next five years.

Draghi made the announcement at the end of the G-20 summit in Rome.

The money is Italy's contribution to the USD 100 billion annually that rich countries collectively have promised but not yet delivered to help vulnerable developing nations transition to low-carbon energy sources and to adapt to the effects of climate change.

According to the final summit communique, the G-20 reaffirmed past commitments to mobilize USD 100 billion annually to help poorer countries cope with climate change, and committed to scaling up financing for helping them adapt.

A UN report issued last week estimated that it would be several more years before rich nations made good on the commitment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)