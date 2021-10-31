Left Menu

UK's Johnson says "the whole thing" fails on climate if COP26 flops

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 31-10-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 22:34 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr
  • Italy

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday global efforts to tackle climate change, which go back decades, would fail if the United Nations negotiations in Glasgow were not successful.

"The countries most responsible for historic and present-day emissions are not yet doing their fair share of the work," Johnson told reporters after a Group of 20 summit, before flying to Glasgow for the COP26 meeting.

"If we are going to prevent COP26 from being a failure, then that must change, and I must be clear that if Glasgow fails then the whole thing fails."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

