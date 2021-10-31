Left Menu

2 injured as shanties collapse at under-construction shopping mall near Kotwali in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2021 23:05 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 23:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Two men were injured after several shanties at an under-construction shopping mall near the Kotwali area here collapsed on Sunday morning, Delhi Fire Services officials said.

A construction worker is feared trapped under the debris, they added.

Four teams of the Delhi Fire Services, along with police, conducted the search-and-rescue operations till late in the evening to trace those suspected to be trapped under the debris, the officials said.

''A call about a house collapse was received at around 10.55 am and four fire tenders were rushed to a shopping mall near Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib,'' Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg said.

On reaching the spot, the teams found out that construction work was going on at the mall and eyewitnesses informed them that a worker was trapped under the debris, he added.

According to the police, the shanties erected close to the site for the construction workers collapsed allegedly after a cave-in during the ongoing work.

Two men were pulled out from under the debris. They had sustained minor injuries and were sent to a nearby hospital. They were discharged from the hospital subsequently, the officials said.

Police said a probe has been launched to ascertain the exact cause of the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

