UK's Johnson strikes grim note after G-20 summit

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the promises made in the landmark Paris climate accord are starting to sound "frankly hollow" six years later.

Johnson struck a grim note Sunday at the end of a Group of 20 summit in Rome, where leaders' commitments to curb climate change, he said, were "drops in a rapidly warming ocean." "If we don't act now, the Paris agreement will be looked at in the future not as the moment humanity opened its eyes to the problem, but the moment we flinched and turned away,'' the British leader said.

The 2015 Paris accords seek to keep the rise "well below" 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) and to "pursue efforts" to limit it to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit).

Britain had hoped for a "G-20 bounce" going into the UN climate change conference that started Sunday in Glasgow, Scotland. But Johnson said the group of large economies needed to go much further.(AP) RUP RUP

