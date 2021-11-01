Earthquake with preliminary magnitude 5.2 shakes Tokyo region, no tsunami threat-NHK

An earthquake of preliminary magnitude 5.2 shook buildings in Japan's capital Tokyo on Monday, but there was no tsunami threat caused by the tremor, public broadcaster NHK said.

The epicentre of the quake was in the Ibaraki prefecture north of Tokyo, it said, and there were no immediate reports of serious damage.

