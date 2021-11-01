Cave-in catches rescue team, 3 dead, several trapped
Members of a rescue team practicing techniques in a Brazilian cavern were caught in a cave-in on Sunday, killing at least three and leaving several trapped, the Sao Paulo Fire Department said.
Twenty-seven people were taking part in the training when part of the Duas Bocas cave collapsed, according to the fire department, which said that 16 were initially trapped. Six remained trapped by late afternoon.
The cave is located near the city of Altinopolis, some 300 kilometers (200 miles) north of Sao Paulo city.
