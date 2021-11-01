PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Nov 1

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Johnson warns G20 deal leaves 'huge way to go' at climate summit https://on.ft.com/3kdRGNh UK and France stand-off over fishing rights deepens https://on.ft.com/3pSbklg

Rolls-Royce partners with Qatar to invest billions into green start-ups in UK https://on.ft.com/3nOeVy2 Overview

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned there is "a huge way still to go" at the COP26 climate summit, after G20 leaders agreed to stop financing coal power overseas but not to phase it out at home. Britain and France remained at odds on Sunday over the deepening diplomatic stand-off on post-Brexit fishing rights, as both countries said the onus was on the other to find a solution.

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc is partnering with Qatar to build a science and engineering campus in the United Kingdom to develop green technology start-ups. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

