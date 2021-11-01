Left Menu

PM Modi greets states on their formation day

May the people of AP always be happy, healthy and successful. Kerala, which celebrates its foundation day as Kerala Piravi Day, is widely admired for its picturesque surroundings and the industrious nature of its people, Modi said wishing them success in their endeavours.On the occasion of Karnataka Rajyotsava, which marks the states foundation day, Modi said Karnataka has made a special mark due to the innovative zeal of its people.The state is at the forefront of outstanding research and enterprise.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2021 10:21 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 10:16 IST
PM Modi greets states on their formation day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File/Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted the people of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, and Haryana on the formation day of their state.

Wishing the people of Andhra Pradesh, he said on Twitter, ''Greetings to my sisters and brothers of Andhra Pradesh on the state's Formation Day. The people of AP are known for their skills, determination, and tenacity. That is why they are successful in many fields. May the people of AP always be happy, healthy, and successful.'' Kerala, which celebrates its foundation day as 'Kerala Piravi Day', is widely admired for its picturesque surroundings and the industrious nature of its people, Modi said wishing them success in their endeavors.

On the occasion of 'Karnataka Rajyotsava', which marks the state's foundation day, Modi said Karnataka has made a special mark due to the innovative zeal of its people.

''The state is at the forefront of outstanding research and enterprise. May Karnataka scales newer heights of success in the times to come,'' he added.

Noting that Madhya Pradesh is rich in natural resources and culture, the prime minister wished it continued success on its foundation day.

On the foundation day of Chhattisgarh, he said the state is known for its folk songs, dance, culture, and tradition and wished that it establishes new benchmarks of success.

Greeting the people of Haryana, Modi said the state has preserved its traditions and culture and wished that it continues to create new standards in success.

Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Kerala came into bringing in 1956 as new states were created on the linguistic ground.

Haryana was formed in 1966 while Chhattisgarh was carved out of Madhya Pradesh in 2000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Study

Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Stud...

 Spain
2
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
3
Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in Singapore

Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in...

 Singapore
4
Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors; Britain sending millions more COVID doses to developing nations and more

Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021