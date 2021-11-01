Left Menu

Guj: Amit Shah visits temples in Botad

PTI | Botad | Updated: 01-11-2021 15:50 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 15:31 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited two temples dedicated to Lord Swaminarayan and a famous temple of Lord Hanuman in Gujarat's Botad district on Monday, the second day of his state tour.

After inaugurating an over-bridge in the morning in Ahmedabad city, located over 100 km from here, Shah visited the Swaminarayan Temple in Barvala village of Botad where he unveiled a 36-feet-tall statue of Lord Shiva installed in the religious premises. He then inaugurated the 30th edition of the 'Satsang Shivir' in the temple premises, for which several Swaminarayan sect followers have converged inside a large dome erected there.

Shah later went to Salangpur village in the district to offer prayers at the famous Lord Hanuman temple there. He then visited a Swaminarayan temple located nearby and held discussions with spiritual leaders of the sect after paying respects to Lord Swaminarayan. Earlier in the day, Shah, who is a Lok Sabha member from Gandhinagar, inaugurated an elevated corridor on a national highway connecting Ahmedabad to Gandhinagar that will further ease the movement of traffic and reduce congestion on this important road in Gujarat.

On Sunday, Shah addressed a gathering at the world's tallest 'Statue of Unity', dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, at Kevadia in Narmada district on the the birth anniversary of the country's first deputy prime minister.

The senior BJP leader is likely to leave for Delhi on Monday night, according to sources.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

