Only green crackers for Deepavali, says TN govt

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-11-2021 17:46 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 17:46 IST
Chennai, Nov 1 (PTI): The Tamil Nadu government on Monday made it clear only green crackers will be allowed to be burst on Deepavali on November 4 in the State and announced time slots of two hours to light firecrackers in line with the Supreme Court directive.

The government also urged the citizens to avoid bursting of joined (serial) fire crackers ''which create huge noise pollution.'' ''Only green crackers shall be used between 6 AM and 7 AM and from 7 PM to 8 PM on Deepavali,'' a press release from the Environment, Climate Change and Forest Department here said.

Recalling the 2018 apex court directing that fire crackers can be manufactured only by using raw materials that will reduce emission levels, the release said the same has been reiterated in the court's October 29 order including banning the use of barium salts in firecrackers and manufacturing and selling of joined firecrackers.

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) shall take action to create awareness among the public through schools, colleges, eco clubs and National Green Corps on the need to celebrate a safe and pollution-free Deepavali. The don'ts include avoiding bursting of fire crackers in silent zones like hospitals, schools, courts and religious places.

''People are advised to celebrate the festival responsibly so that their action does not lead to environmental pollution.'' ''The government of Tamil Nadu is making a sincere appeal to people to celebrate the festival of lights in harmony with nature,'' it said and wished everyone ''a very Happy Green Deepavali.'' PTI SA NVG NVG

