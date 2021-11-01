Similipal National Park reopens for visitors after 6 months

The Similipal National Park in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district reopened for visitors on Monday, six months after it was shut down due to the onslaught of the COVID-19 second wave.

The park, spread over 2,750 sq km, comprises one of the largest tiger reserves in India.

Similipal Tiger Reserve Field Director M Yogajayanand greeted the visitors with roses at the Pithabata entry point in the morning, according to an official release.

On the first day, 193 tourists in 34 vehicles took a tour of the national park, Yogajayanand told PTI.

On any given day, 25 four-wheelers are permitted through the park's Pithabata entry point and 35 vehicles via the Kaliani gate.

The tourists on Monday were told to abide by the coronavirus guidelines, Yogajayanand said.

Similipal houses a wide variety of flora and fauna, many breathtaking waterfalls and green meadows.

The national park is also home to a rare black melanistic Royal Bengal Tiger.

