Centre constitutes empowered group of secys to monitor roll-out of PM Gati Shakti

The government on Monday said it has constituted an empowered group of secretaries (EGOS), headed by the cabinet secretary, which will be a monitoring mechanism for the development and implementation of the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan.

The commerce and industry ministry in a notification said this 20-member group will set out procedure and definitive timeframe for synchronisation of various activities for construction of roads and rail, etc., along with all utility services in an area-based approach for development of infrastructure on a pilot basis.

The other terms of references of the group include review and monitor the implementation of the plan to ascertain the logistics efficiency accruing; adopt framework and norms for undertaking any amendments in the plan; and coordinate for any changes in the projects already included in the plan.

It will also align various initiatives on the development of common integrated portal which serve the needs of all stakeholders; and issue appropriate directions for achieving the objectives and for complaince of guiding principles of the plan and in addressing demand side requirements of the ministries concerned, it said.

The members of the group includes secretaries of key ministries, including road, shipping, civil aviation, telecom, coal, mines, agriculture and expenditure. Chairman of the railway board is also a member.

The Union Cabinet had last month approved the Pradhan Mantri Gati Shakti National Master Plan for providing multi-layered connectivity, which includes implementation, monitoring and support mechanism.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 13 launched the Rs 100 lakh crore National Master Plan to reduce 'logistic' costs and develop infrastructure that boosts the economy.

PM Gati Shakti plan involves the creation of a common umbrella platform through which infrastructure projects can be planned and implemented in an efficacious manner by way of coordination between various ministries/departments on a real-time basis.

