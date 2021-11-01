Brazil to cut climate emissions by 50% by 2030, up from 43% previously
Brazil's Environment Minister Joaquim Pereira Leite said on Monday that the country would cut its greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030, substantially raising the previous commitment to reduce emissions by 43% in that time period.
In a pre-recorded video shown at COP26 in Glasgow, President Jair Bolsonaro said he had authorized Leite to raise Brazil's climate targets.
