China's Xi calls for stronger action on climate change

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 01-11-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 20:43 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • China

China's President Xi Jinping on Monday called on all parties to take stronger action to jointly tackle the climate challenge, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

In a written statement delivered at the COP26 UN climate change conference in Glasgow, which Xi is not attending in person, the Chinese president also urged developed countries to not only do more but also support developing nations to do better on climate change, Xinhua said.

