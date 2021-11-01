The Latest: Barbados PM: Failing to act dooms island nations

The prime minister of Barbados has told world leaders that failing to act urgently on climate change will be a "death sentence" for people in island nations like hers.

Mia Amor Mottley told leaders at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow that nations facing the biggest threat from global warming fear the gathering will not achieve its goals.

She said that "both ambition and, regrettably, some of the needed faces at Glasgow are not present." The leaders of China, Russia and Turkey are among those who have not come to the summit.

Mottley told leaders they must "try harder," saying vulnerable countries needed trillions of dollars, not the billions so far committed, to adapt to climate change and green their economies.

She said "simply put: When will leaders lead?" ___ Glasgow: Kenyan climate activist Elizabeth Wathuti made an impassioned appeal to world leaders to "open your hearts" to those already feeling the effects of global warming.

Speaking Monday at the ceremonial opening of the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow, Wathuti said drought in her home country means many are going without food.

"As I sit comfortably here in this conference center in Glasgow, over 2 million of my fellow Kenyans are facing climate-related starvation," she said. "In this past year, both of our rainy seasons have failed, and scientists say that it may be another 12 months before the waters return again.'' Wathuti urged leaders to take the necessary action to tackle climate change.

"The decisions you make here will help determine whether children will have food and water," she said.

___ Glasgow: British naturalist David Attenborough gave leaders at the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow a brief lesson in the fragility of the planet and humanity's dependence on the natural world.

The 95-year-old documentary-maker, who was announced at Monday's ceremonial opening as the "people's advocate," spoke ahead of presidents and prime ministers from more than 100 countries. Attenborough said for much of humanity's existence, the climate on Earth had swung wildly before stabilizing 10,000 years ago, allowing human civilizations to flourish.

"The stability we all depend on is breaking," he said.

Attenborough said the action necessary to curb greenhouse gas emissions to levels that would prevent dangerous global warming is possible, if countries move quickly and decisively.

"We are, after all, the greatest problem solvers to have ever existed on Earth," he said. "If working apart, we are a force powerful enough to destabilize our planet. Surely working together, we are powerful enough to save it." ___ Glasgow: Activists in costumes have posed as world leaders playing in a traditional Scottish bagpipe band on Monday as world leaders came together at the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow.

The Oxfam campaigners wore kilts and said that world leaders need to come up with more action and not only "hot air" to tackle the climate crisis.

"These leaders, instead of reducing emissions and putting the world on a safer path, they are just blowing hot air, and we have had enough of hot air and empty promises, what we are asking for is for concrete action,'' Oxfam Climate Policy Lead Nafkote Dabi said.

"We need climate finance, poor countries need climate finance, vulnerable communities need climate finance, and they need to be serious about this, to support vulnerable countries, to adapt to the worst impact of the climate crisis."

