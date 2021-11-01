Biden: U.S. will meet its climate goals, must help developing world

President Joe Biden told world leaders on Monday the United States would meet its pledge to cut greenhouse gas emissions 50-52 percent by 2030 compared to 2005 levels and said the world must help developing nations more to deal with climate change.

"Right now we're still falling short," Biden told the U.N. climate change conference in Scotland about the need for developed countries to help the developing world.

