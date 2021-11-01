The Latest: Biden: 'No more time to hang back' on climate

President Joe Biden urged world leaders to the meet the challenge of global warming, saying there is "no more time to hang back" or "argue amongst ourselves" about the peril facing the planet.

"Glasgow must be the kickoff of a decade of ambition," Biden told world leaders in remarks at Monday's COP26 summit.

Biden said within the "growing catastrophe" of a warming climate there was an "incredible opportunity" to stave off problems caused by extreme weather, diminishing resources and other disastrous impacts caused by climate change. He said the crisis also offered an opportunity to "make a generational investment" to grow economies around the globe.

The president also said he wants to do more to help countries around the world to address the challenges caused by climate change.

The Biden administration on Monday released its strategy for transforming the U.S. into an entirely clean energy nation by 2050. The long-term plan, filed in compliance with the Paris accord, lays out a United States increasingly running on wind, solar and other clean energy.

___ Glasgow: Germany's outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel urged other countries to put a price on carbon emissions, which are the main cause of global warming.

Merkel — who chaired the first Conference of the Parties, or COP1, in 1995 — said the world needs a "comprehensive transformation" of way people live and work if it wants to curb climate change.

Speaking Monday at the ceremonial opening of this year's U.N. climate summit in Glasgow, Merkel said she wanted to make a "clear plea for the pricing of carbon emissions" to help promote the most efficient ways of reaching net zero,' a goal many countries are striving for by 2050.

___ Glasgow: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez says his government plans to increase its climate finance by 50% by 2025 as a contribution to the common pledge made by rich economies to pay developing nations to help them fight and adapt to climate change.

Developed countries have fallen short of a commitment to reach a contribution of $100 billion every year to developing nations from 2020 to 2025.

Speaking to leaders at the COP26 U.N. climate summit in Glasgow, Sánchez said Monday that Spain plans to increase its contribution and reach 1.35 billion euros ($1.56 billion) in 2025 and every year after that.

"Meeting the $100 billion target is going to be one of the litmus tests of COP26," Sánchez said. "When it comes to regaining trust between the countries of the North and the South, Spain will do its part." (AP) RS RS

