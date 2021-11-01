Put a price on carbon, EU's von der Leyen urges world leaders
Countries must put a price on planet-warming carbon dioxide emissions, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told the United Nations COP26 summit on Monday.
"We need to agree to a robust framework of rules, for example, to make global carbon markets a reality. Put a price on carbon, nature cannot pay that price anymore," von der Leyen said in Glasgow.
Negotiators at the COP26 conference will attempt to agree rules to form a carbon market under the Paris climate accord, a divisive issue that derailed the last U.N. climate summit in 2019.
