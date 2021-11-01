Australian PM: Science and technology will solve climate change
01-11-2021
Science and technology will solve the problems caused by climate change, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday.
"It will be met by those who frankly are largely not in this room. It will be our scientists, our technologists, our engineers, our entrepreneurs, our industrialists and our financiers that will actually chart a path to net zero," he told a United Nations climate conference in Glasgow.
