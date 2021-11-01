Left Menu

Church of England leader apologises for comparing climate change to rise of Nazis

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby apologised on Monday after saying world leaders who fail to act on climate change could be making a bigger mistake than their predecessors who ignored warnings about the rise of the Nazis.

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-11-2021 22:40 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 22:39 IST
Church of England leader apologises for comparing climate change to rise of Nazis
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby apologised on Monday after saying world leaders who fail to act on climate change could be making a bigger mistake than their predecessors who ignored warnings about the rise of the Nazis. Welby, the spiritual leader of the worldwide Anglican Communion of about 85 million Christians, speaking at the start of the climate change summit in Scotland said he was sorry for the offence caused to Jews by his comments.

"I unequivocally apologise for the words I used when trying to emphasise the gravity of the situation facing us at COP26," Welby said on Twitter. "It's never right to make comparisons with the atrocities brought by the Nazis." The U.N. summit https://www.reuters.com/business/cop critical to averting the most disastrous effects of climate change opened on Monday, with world leaders, environmental experts and activists pleading for decisive action to halt global warming.

Welby earlier told the BBC world leaders will be "cursed" if they fail to reach an agreement on climate change. "People will speak of them in far stronger terms than we speak ... of the politicians who ignored what was happening in Nazi Germany because this will kill people all around the world for generations," he said.

"It will allow a genocide on an infinitely greater scale. I'm not sure there's grades of genocide, but there's width of genocide, and this will be genocide indirectly, by negligence, recklessness."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in Singapore

Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in...

 Singapore
2
Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Study

Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Stud...

 Spain
3
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
4
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021