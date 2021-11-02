UK's Johnson pressed Indian PM for ambitious emissions reduction plan

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pressed India to submit an ambitious emissions reduction target at COP26 during a meeting on Monday, Johnson's office said in a statement. The meeting took place before Modi announced new climate targets at the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow. The statement was released after Modi's speech.

"The prime minister hoped to see India submit an ambitious emissions reduction target at COP26, as a key player in the international effort to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees," the statement said. "He offered the UK's support as India transitions away from coal to renewable energy."

