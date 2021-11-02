Left Menu

UK's Johnson pressed Indian PM for ambitious emissions reduction plan

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pressed India to submit an ambitious emissions reduction target at COP26 during a meeting on Monday, Johnson's office said in a statement. The statement was released after Modi's speech. "The prime minister hoped to see India submit an ambitious emissions reduction target at COP26, as a key player in the international effort to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees," the statement said.

Reuters | Glasgow | Updated: 02-11-2021 00:12 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 00:10 IST
UK's Johnson pressed Indian PM for ambitious emissions reduction plan
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Canada

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pressed India to submit an ambitious emissions reduction target at COP26 during a meeting on Monday, Johnson's office said in a statement. The meeting took place before Modi announced new climate targets at the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow. The statement was released after Modi's speech.

"The prime minister hoped to see India submit an ambitious emissions reduction target at COP26, as a key player in the international effort to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees," the statement said. "He offered the UK's support as India transitions away from coal to renewable energy."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep
2
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
3
India Eyes USD 700 Billion Investments to Boost Urban Infrastructure

India Eyes USD 700 Billion Investments to Boost Urban Infrastructure

 United Arab Emirates
4
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021