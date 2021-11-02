Height of hospitals, educational institutions discussed in DDA board meeting on MPD 2041

Issues related to permissibility of grocery shops in residential areas, and height of hospitals and educational institutions were discussed on Monday during the fifth meeting of a DDA board set up to hear views of the public on the draft Master Plan of Delhi 2041, officials said.

More than 1,450 participants were invited and given opportunity to submit their objections and suggestions orally before the board, they said.

During this hearing, issues of development control norms (DCN) of draft Master Plan of Delhi (MPD) 2041 mainly related to redevelopment of convenient shopping centres (CSCs) and local shopping centres (LSCs), mixed use provisions, other activities allowed in residential areas, and redevelopment of industrial plots, were heard, the DDA said in a statement.

Enhancement of FAR (floor area ratio), ground coverage, and issues related to height of hospitals and educational institutions, permissibility of grocery shops in residential areas were also heard, it said. The Board of Enquiry and Hearing set up for hearing and considering objections and suggestions of the public on the draft Master Plan of Delhi 2041 had its first meeting on October 18, followed by three more hearings.

Th next meeting of the Board is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, officials said.

During the first session, migrant labourers, street vendors, and residents of unauthorised, resettlement and JJ colonies, had shared their suggestions and views with the board.

Air and water pollution, cleaning of river Yamuna, traffic congestion and parking issues were among the subjects discussed on Monday during the third meeting.

From creating a '24-hour city' with night-time economy, extensive transport infrastructure, affordable housing for all and healthy environment to checking unauthorised colonies and pollution - these are part of the guiding principles the DDA has laid out for the Master Plan of Delhi 2041.

The vision document largely covers the policies of environment, economy, mobility, heritage, culture and public spaces, among others.

The first Master Plan for Delhi was promulgated in 1962 under the Delhi Development Act of 1957, followed by the Master Plans of 2001 and 2021, each of which is an extensive modification of the respective previous plan document.

''These plans were prepared for 20 years' perspective periods and provided a holistic framework for planned development of Delhi.

The MPD 2041 is a 'strategic' and 'enabling' framework to guide future growth of the city, built upon the lessons learnt from the implementation of the previous plans, the draft says. PTI KND SRY

