Left Menu

Activists upset at slow pace of climate action

PTI | Glasgow | Updated: 02-11-2021 00:59 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 00:54 IST
Activists upset at slow pace of climate action
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Canada

Environmental activists expressed anger Monday at what they consider the slow pace of action to curb climate change.

Youth campaigners from several countries marched on the opposite bank of the River Clyde from where the UN climate summit was being held, holding banners with slogans such as "We are watching you." Swedish activist Greta Thunberg accused world leaders and government officials inside the conference of "pretending to take our future seriously." "Change is not going to come from inside," she said, adding: "No more blah blah blah. No, whatever the (expletive) they're doing inside there." Earlier Monday, Kenyan climate activist Elizabeth Wathuti made an impassioned appeal to world leaders to "open your hearts" to those already feeling the effects of global warming, saying that drought in her home country means many are going without food.

"As I sit comfortably here in this conference center in Glasgow, over 2 million of my fellow Kenyans are facing climate-related starvation," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
2
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep
3
India Eyes USD 700 Billion Investments to Boost Urban Infrastructure

India Eyes USD 700 Billion Investments to Boost Urban Infrastructure

 United Arab Emirates
4
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021