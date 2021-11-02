"Time for action," Queen Elizabeth tells climate summit

Britain's Queen Elizabeth told the United Nations climate change summit on Monday that now was the "time for action" as she urged world leaders to "achieve true statesmanship" by acting on their promises.

Leaders needed to "address the impact of climate change, and to recognise that the time for words has now moved to the time for action," the queen said in a video message.

"It is the hope of many that the legacy of this summit – written in history books yet to be printed – will describe you as the leaders who did not pass up the opportunity; and that you answered the call of those future generations."

