"Time for action," Queen Elizabeth tells climate summit

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-11-2021 01:19 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 01:14 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia
Britain's Queen Elizabeth told the United Nations climate change summit on Monday that now was the "time for action" as she urged world leaders to "achieve true statesmanship" by acting on their promises.

Leaders needed to "address the impact of climate change, and to recognise that the time for words has now moved to the time for action," the queen said in a video message.

"It is the hope of many that the legacy of this summit – written in history books yet to be printed – will describe you as the leaders who did not pass up the opportunity; and that you answered the call of those future generations."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

