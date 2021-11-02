NASA delays November 3 launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission

NASA has delayed the launch of the SpaceX Crew-3 mission to the International Space Station (ISS) due to a minor medical issue involving one of the astronauts, with the agency saying that the issue is not a medical emergency and not related to COVID-19. The launch was planned for Wednesday, November 3.

The mission was previously targeted to launch on Sunday, October 31, but it was deferred to November 3 due to poor weather conditions along the Crew Dragon flight path.

The Crew-3 astronauts, Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn and Kayla Barron of NASA and Matthias Maurer of the European Space Agency (ESA), will now remain in quarantine at the agency's Kennedy Space Center in Florida and teams will continue to monitor their health as they evaluate potential launch opportunities.

The mission is now targeted to launch no earlier than 11:36 PM ET on Saturday, November 6 on the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy's Launch Complex 39A in Florida.

NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 astronauts will stay aboard until late April 2022. This is the third crew rotation mission with astronauts on the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft and the fourth flight with astronauts, as part of the agency's Commercial Crew Program.