Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits J-K's Hanley

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Ritcher scale hit near Hanley, Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday morning.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 02-11-2021 11:17 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 11:17 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed that the earthquake took place at a depth of 20 kilometres and 513 kilometres East of Hanley.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 02-11-2021, 09:31:19 IST, Lat: 33.39 and Long: 84.42, Depth: 20 Km, Location: 513km E of Hanley, Jammu and Kashmir," NCS tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

