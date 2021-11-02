Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits J-K's Hanley

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Ritcher scale hit near Hanley, Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday morning.

The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed that the earthquake took place at a depth of 20 kilometres and 513 kilometres East of Hanley.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 02-11-2021, 09:31:19 IST, Lat: 33.39 and Long: 84.42, Depth: 20 Km, Location: 513km E of Hanley, Jammu and Kashmir," NCS tweeted. (ANI)

