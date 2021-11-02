Left Menu

Gujarat: Sarpanch caught taking Rs 1 lakh bribe to issue permit for industrial unit

PTI | Mehsana | Updated: 02-11-2021 14:48 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 14:44 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested the sarpanch of a village in Gujarat's Mehsana district for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh to issue a permission letter for the construction of an industrial unit, an official said on Tuesday.

Sarpanch Bhikhubhai Chauhan had allegedly demanded Rs 4 lakh to issue a letter permitting construction on a plot of land that the complainant had acquired to set up an industrial unit in Gilosan village panchayat, the official said.

Based on a complaint, the ACB team laid a trap and caught Chauhan while accepting Rs 1 lakh on Monday evening, he said.

According to the complainant, the accused had already taken Rs 50,000 earlier and Rs 1 lakh was the second instalment he had demanded, the official added.

