UP govt gave about 4.5 lakh jobs since 2017, claims Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday claimed that his government has given about 4.5 lakh jobs so far and no one can point finger at any of these appointments.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 02-11-2021 16:06 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 15:45 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. [Photo/ANI] Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday claimed that his government has given about 4.5 lakh jobs so far and no one can point finger at any of these appointments. The CM said this addressing a gathering after distributing appointment letters to 33 newly appointed assistant engineers in the Housing and Urban Planning Department.

''After 2017, several times more appointments in government and private sector were made as compared with jobs given between 2002 and 2017. For appointment, no candidate needed any recommendation and wherever we got even the slightest clue of any discrepancy, our government has taken very strict action,'' he claimed. ''During the last four and a half years, we have made appointments in a transparent manner. About 4.5 lakh youth have till now got government job in different departments in the state,'' the CM claimed. No one can point finger at any of the appointments because these were made in a transparent manner, the CM said.

Adityanath told the newly appointed engineers that their role should be to improve the image of their department and advised them to shun corruption.

Speaking on development work, the CM said the Kanpur Metro will be inaugurated next month.

