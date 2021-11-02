Will write to MEA for visa to Goa bridge project's Chinese consultant: Gadkari

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said he would write to the Ministry of External Affairs to grant visa to a Chinese consultant working on a bridge project in Goa.

The work on a bridge across the Zuari river on Panaji-Margao National Highway was affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he told reporters at Dona Paula near here after reviewing various infrastructure projects in the coastal state. ''It would be a state-of-the-art and one of the best bridges in the world. We have planned a viewing gallery, museum and revolving restaurant on the bridge. This would be important tourism attraction,'' the minister for road transport and highways said.

He said the project's consultant is Chinese. "The consultant was not getting the visa, so Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has already written to the foreign ministry, urging them to grant him the visa (for India)," Gadkari said.

The Union minister said he would also be personally writing to the MEA, asking it to grant visa to the Chinese consultant.

"All difficulties in the construction of the bridge on the Zuari river should be resolved and it should be completed as soon as possible," Gadkari said.

The completed portion of the bridge would be inaugurated by December 3 (this year), he said.

The minister further said the Centre has dropped a proposal to set up a toll plaza at the new Zuari bridge, after the state government's request.

"The sites which were marked for the toll booths would be used for creating roadside amenities," he added.

