Left Menu

QUOTES-'Double standards' - what they're saying at U.N. climate talks

Here are some quotes from participants on Tuesday, Nov. 2: SURINAME PRESIDENT CHAN SANTOKHI "We see double standards creeping in our thinking, whereby those who have already benefited from carbon-driven economies would like to prevent emerging economies to lay similar foundations for the political stability, social development and economic prosperity." BRITISH PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON "Let's channel funds to securing the rights of indigenous peoples and local communities and shift trillions to supporting sustainable jobs.

Reuters | Glasgow | Updated: 02-11-2021 17:04 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 16:43 IST
QUOTES-'Double standards' - what they're saying at U.N. climate talks
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Canada

COP 26, a U.N. conference critical to averting the most disastrous effects of climate change, is running during the first two weeks of November. Here are some quotes from participants on Tuesday, Nov. 2:

SURINAME PRESIDENT CHAN SANTOKHI "We see double standards creeping in our thinking, whereby those who have already benefited from carbon-driven economies would like to prevent emerging economies to lay similar foundations for the political stability, social development and economic prosperity."

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON "Let's channel funds to securing the rights of indigenous peoples and local communities and shift trillions to supporting sustainable jobs. So protecting our forests is not only the right course of action to tackle climate change but the right course for a more prosperous future for us all."

INDIAN PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI "The biggest threat from climate change is to Small Island Developing States. For them, it is a matter of life and death. It poses a challenge to their existence."

CHINESE FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESMAN WANG WENBIN "You can't ask China to cut coal production on the one hand, while at the same time imposing sanctions on Chinese photovoltaic enterprises" - a reference to U.S. sanctions on companies, including solar equipment suppliers, with links to the Xinjiang region, where China rejects Western claims of human rights abuses.

TANZANIAN PRESIDENT SAMIA SULUHU HASSAN "What we all want to remember is when the drastic climate changes hit, it will choose no location, mighty or weak, poor or rich country."

"The time to act is now." (Complied by Edmund Blair; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
3
Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

 India
4
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021