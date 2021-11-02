QUOTES-'Double standards' - what they're saying at U.N. climate talks

COP 26, a U.N. conference critical to averting the most disastrous effects of climate change, is running during the first two weeks of November. Here are some quotes from participants on Tuesday, Nov. 2:

SURINAME PRESIDENT CHAN SANTOKHI "We see double standards creeping in our thinking, whereby those who have already benefited from carbon-driven economies would like to prevent emerging economies to lay similar foundations for the political stability, social development and economic prosperity."

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON "Let's channel funds to securing the rights of indigenous peoples and local communities and shift trillions to supporting sustainable jobs. So protecting our forests is not only the right course of action to tackle climate change but the right course for a more prosperous future for us all."

INDIAN PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI "The biggest threat from climate change is to Small Island Developing States. For them, it is a matter of life and death. It poses a challenge to their existence."

CHINESE FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESMAN WANG WENBIN "You can't ask China to cut coal production on the one hand, while at the same time imposing sanctions on Chinese photovoltaic enterprises" - a reference to U.S. sanctions on companies, including solar equipment suppliers, with links to the Xinjiang region, where China rejects Western claims of human rights abuses.

TANZANIAN PRESIDENT SAMIA SULUHU HASSAN "What we all want to remember is when the drastic climate changes hit, it will choose no location, mighty or weak, poor or rich country."

"The time to act is now." (Complied by Edmund Blair; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

