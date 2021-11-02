‘Green’ crackers must be used only inside house premises: Odisha govt

The Odisha government said on Tuesday that bursting of any firecracker in public places was prohibited and people should use ‘green’ crackers only inside the premises of their houses on Deepavali.

At a virtual meeting to review the preparedness ahead of the festival of lights, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra said there must be a proper balance between public health and celebration.

Mohapatra directed the district collectors, superintendents of police and police commissioners to strictly enforce the directions of the Supreme Court, High Court and the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) regarding the sale and use of ‘green’ crackers.

The chief secretary directed that nobody would be permitted to use the crackers on roads and public places. The people should use only the ‘green’ crackers inside premises of their own houses, according to an official release.

He made it categorically clear that public health and post-Covid care of the persons recovering from the virus were of prime importance, adding that all cracker vendors and the people violating the orders would be strictly dealt with.

A ‘green’ cracker is made with reduction in size of shell and elimination of ash usage, besides having reduced usage of raw materials in its compositions, according to the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI).

Additives are used as dust suppressants to reduce emissions of harmful particulate matter like sulphur dioxide by 30 per cent and nitrogen dioxide by 20 per cent at least.

The Orissa High Court on Monday allowed sale and use of 'green' fireworks during Deepavali, citing the Supreme Court's order that only those firecrackers containing barium salts were prohibited.

In a directive, the Special Relief Commissioner restricted the use of 'green' crackers between 8 pm and 10 pm on Thursday, adding that retailers would be allowed to set up shops only in designated zones.

Traders will be allowed to sell their products after obtaining a certificate from the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation, which have to inspect and certify that the 'green' fireworks in their stocks conform to formulation proposed by the NEERI.

Mere labelling of firecracker boxes as ''green fireworks'' and providing QR codes will not entitle any trader/dealer to sell it, according to the SRC.

Director General of Police Abhay instructed the SPs to have intensive field verification for strict implementation of the orders.

