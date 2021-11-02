Left Menu

China's top climate negotiator sees carbon market deal at COP26

Reuters | Glasgow | Updated: 02-11-2021 19:34 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
China's top climate negotiator Xie Zhenhua told reporters on Tuesday that an agreement on carbon market rules that fall under article 6 of the Paris Agreement could be reached at the United Nations COP26 summit being held in Glasgow.

Xie also said that COP26 President Alok Sharma, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry and other leaders in discussions said developed countries could deliver on a collective promise of $100 billion in annual climate financing to developing countries by 2022 or 2023, after having missed the 2020 target.

