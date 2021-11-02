Left Menu

Mumbai: Man found dead inside nullah in Santacruz

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-11-2021 20:10 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 20:07 IST
Mumbai: Man found dead inside nullah in Santacruz
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 40-year-old man was found dead inside a nullah in suburban Santacruz here on Tuesday, police said.

The death came to light, when some passersby spotted the body inside a nullah in Vakola bridge locality in the afternoon and informed the police, an official said. No belongings were found near the body, which was taken to a nearby hospital by the police, he said.

The authorities are collecting details of missing persons from police stations in the city to establish the deceased man's identity, the official said.

Based on primary information, the Vakola police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) and post-mortem will be conducted to ascertain the exact cause of death, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
3
Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

 India
4
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021