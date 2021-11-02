U.S. President Biden: We will lead by example and share climate innovations
Reuters | Glasgow | Updated: 02-11-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 20:47 IST
- Country:
- Canada
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the United States would lead by example when it comes to sharing green technology innovations.
"The United States will lead by example and share with the world our considerable powers of innovation," he said, speaking at the COP26 United Nations climate summit.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The United States
- Joe Biden
- U.S.
- United States
Advertisement