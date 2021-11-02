Left Menu

Navi Mumbai: 1 killed, 6 injured as beam of under-construction bridge collapses

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-11-2021 21:47 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 21:46 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
One person was killed and six injured after the beam on the pillars of an under-construction bridge in Uran in neighbouring Navi Mumbai collapsed on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place in Jasal at around 4 pm, a police official said.

''One person has died and six are undergoing treatment for their injuries. One of them is in a serious condition,'' he said. As per the preliminary information, 13 people were working on the under-construction bridge at the time of the incident.

