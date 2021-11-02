Navi Mumbai: 1 killed, 6 injured as beam of under-construction bridge collapses

One person was killed and six injured after the beam on the pillars of an under-construction bridge in Uran in neighbouring Navi Mumbai collapsed on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place in Jasal at around 4 pm, a police official said.

''One person has died and six are undergoing treatment for their injuries. One of them is in a serious condition,'' he said. As per the preliminary information, 13 people were working on the under-construction bridge at the time of the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)