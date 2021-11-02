Max temperature settles at 27 deg C in Delhi

Left Menu

Air Quality Index AQI of Delhi Tuesday morning was recorded in the very poor category, data from Central Pollution Control Board showed.

Representative image
New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) The mercury in the national capital settled at a maximum of 27 degree Celsius on Tuesday, officials said.

The relative humidity was recorded at 60 per cent, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Mercury rose by a few notches in the national capital on Tuesday, with the minimum temperature settling at 15.6 degrees Celsius, officials.

The minimum temperature on Monday had settled at 13.6 degrees Celsius, while the maximum was recorded at 31.3 degrees Celsius.

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature stood at 27 degrees Celsius, the IMD said. Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi Tuesday morning was recorded in the 'very poor' category, data from Central Pollution Control Board showed. It remained in the 'very poor' category around 7 PM as well.

It was in the same category on Monday as well, days ahead of Diwali festival.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

The weatherman has forecast southwesterly wind later in the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

