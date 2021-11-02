Left Menu

Portion of multilevel parking facility at Green Park collapses

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 22:10 IST
Portion of multilevel parking facility at Green Park collapses
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A portion of automated multilevel parking facility at Green Park, which was inaugurated by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) in November last year, collapsed Tuesday evening, civic authorities said.

They claimed that no human casualty or damage to cars was reported in the incident.

Police said information was received at Hauz Khas police station about an incident of electrically operated floor plates (that shifts the cars) falling inside the multi-level parking.

''The multi-level parking has now been blocked and no entry is permitted till complete technical inspection,'' a senior police officer said.

The automated stack parking facility was inaugurated in November last year by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and central minister RK Singh along with senior SDMC officials. ''Cars are parked on platforms in such automated stack parking. Due to some technical glitch one platform of the parking facility collapsed. It was not a major incident. Neither anyone was hurt nor any car was damaged in the incident,'' SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan told PTI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
3
Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

 India
4
Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021